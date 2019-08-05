Jan Vertonghen Admits He Is Unsure About His Future with Tottenham

Jan Vertonghen has said he does not know what the future holds as he enters the final year of his Tottenham Hotspur contract.

The Belgium international, who has been a huge success since signing from Ajax in 2012, told the media he's only thinking about the forthcoming season:

"I just want to focus on this year. I know I have got one year left so I know a lot of questions will be asked. I have said it before, I am very happy at the club. The supporters have been great for me, the manager has improved me a lot and has a lot of confidence in me. I feel very good physically so I am not sure what is going to happen this year. I can only say I am happy where I am at and I feel the support from the manager, team-mates and the squad."

The defender tweeted on Sunday he's ready for the latest campaign:

The 32-year-old was a regular last term as Spurs reached the UEFA Champions League final, only to be defeated 2-0 by Liverpool in Madrid.

Vertonghen started 32 games in the Premier League and Europe last season, and his defensive partnership with countryman Toby Alderweireld remains the foundation of Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Alderweireld recently expressed his delight Vertonghen is still with the north London side.

"You never know [what will happen], but I have played for so many years with Toby," Alderweireld said. "He is a very good player and a great guy for the group. It is out of my hands, but he is here now and I am happy with that."

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur go up for a header together during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax at at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Kieran Trippier's sale to Atletico Madrid ensures Spurs will have to rethink their back line over the next year. With the transfer window open until Thursday, Pochettino could be tempted to strengthen his options.

Alderweireld and Vertonghen have delivered world-class performances for Spurs. The club might have to sanction considerable future investment to replace either of the Belgian stars, with Alderweireld also set to become a free agent in 2020.

