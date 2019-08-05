Mavs 'Absolutely' Interested in Andre Iguodala amid Rumors, Says Beat Writer

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly remain interested in Andre Iguodala for the "right price."

Tim Cato of The Athletic provided the latest update on Dallas' pursuit, writing the team is "absolutely" interested in acquiring the Memphis Grizzlies swingman.

The Grizzlies have hung on to Iguodala over buying him out, hoping a team will give up a promising asset—whether in the form of a draft pick or a young player.

As Cato pointed out, the Mavericks are not exactly flush with such assets. He noted the Mavs "certainly" wouldn't part with point guard Jalen Brunson, and their best available asset may be a 2025 first-round pick because of picks sent to the New York Knicks for Kristaps Porzingis.

The trade buzz has been minimal since the Grizzlies traded for Iguodala last month. A majority of the interested teams do not have the assets or financial flexibility to make a trade. Iguodala's $17.2 million salary is prohibitive because teams need to find matching salaries and in most cases do not want to part with a player who would line up financially.

If the Grizzlies are fully committed to extracting some value from Iguodala, they may need to wait until Dec. 15, when players who signed contracts this summer are eligible to be traded. Given the turnover of the league this offseason, that would greatly increase the pool of potential suitors.

It's unclear if Iguodala has interest in playing for a rebuilding Grizzlies team or if the franchise actually wants him to step on the floor in Memphis. While he's a smart veteran voice who could mentor the young players on the roster, he does not fit their timeline and wants to compete for a championship.

All interested parties' best bet is that Memphis caves before opening camp and reaches a buyout.