Barcelona VP Jordi Cardoner Rules out Neymar Transfer from PSG

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Jordi Cardoner, Barcelona's vice-president, has confirmed the club will not be signing Neymar in the current transfer window.

Neymar has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou throughout the summer, with the Blaugrana said to be interested in landing the player they sold to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee two years ago.

Speaking to TV3 (h/t Marca), Cardoner said he knew Neymar wasn't content with life in the French capital, but Barcelona won't move to sign him.

"Neymar? He is not happy at his team, but that is a situation that has to be resolved in Paris," he said. "Today, at this time, we rule out that he can join [Barcelona]. If one day there is a Neymar case, we will talk."

Cardoner was also asked about the speculation linking midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic with possible departures before the transfer window closes.

"Just like we don't like talking about players who aren't at the club, we're not going to talk about [the futures] of players in this Barcelona side," he said. "They deserve our respect."

As La Senyera relayed, reports in the Catalan press had suggested Barcelona were going to try to sign Neymar on a loan deal:

It was reported by Sky Sports in July that Barcelona tried to convince PSG to sell Neymar by offering £90 million and a choice of two players. It's said the Blaugrana were ready to let the French club choose two from Rakitic, Coutinho, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Malcom, who has since joined Zenit Saint Petersburg.

However, at this stage it appears unlikely Neymar will make the move back to Barcelona. The Blaugrana have already added Antoine Griezmann to their attacking ranks, meaning they are unlikely to be short of firepower, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez already in situ.

After PSG won the Trophee des Champions on Saturday, Neymar appeared to be shoved out of the celebration photo by Kylian Mbappe:

Still, when he has been on the field for PSG, the 27-year-old has performed to a high standard. Before picking up an injury in February that ended his season, OptaJean put his goalscoring into context:

With Mbappe shining as the team's key attacker last term, it will be intriguing to see where Neymar fits into the setup in 2019-20. But if he's focused, fit and in form, he can make a major impact at the Parc des Princes.

After a summer in which he's suffered with an injury, been disciplined by PSG for missing training and surrounded by transfer speculation, hitting the ground running at the start of the campaign may be a challenge, even for a man with Neymar's undoubted quality.