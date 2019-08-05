Report: Real Madrid Offer of £27.4M and James Rodriguez for Paul Pogba Rejected

Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a player-plus-cash offer from Real Madrid for midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international has been linked with a move to the La Liga giants throughout the summer. Ian Whittell and Paul Hirst of The Times reported they've had a bid of £27.4 million plus James Rodriguez for Pogba turned down by the Old Trafford outfit.

According to Whittell and Hirst, Real Madrid are unlikely to put together any offer that would total a value of £150 million for Pogba, which is the amount the Red Devils would demand before they decide to sell.

They also noted United will not be pursuing a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. United were said to be in talks with the Italian side over a swap transfer that would involve Romelu Lukaku, although Dybala was said to be demanding a weekly wage of £350,000, and his agent wanted a one-off £18 million fee.

Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws commented on the difficulties of getting swap details done and provided the latest details on Lukaku's future:

While United are expected to complete an £80 million deal for Harry Maguire before the transfer window shuts, further outgoings and incomings appear less likely following recent reports.

If the Red Devils were to lose Pogba, it would leave a major void in midfield. His team-mate Nemanja Matic doesn't think the player will be going anywhere.

"We will see what is going to happen," said the Serb, per Phil Blanche of the Press Association (h/t the MailOnline). "He's a Manchester United player and of course we will be happy if he stays. He is a great player and very important for the team. I don't see that he's going to leave. But in football anything is possible."

Supporters are often divided on the France international's influence, as there are spells in games when he can go missing and his control on matches is minimal.

However, in terms of goals, he was a regular provider for United last season, netting 13 times and chipping in with nine assists in the Premier League.

Per WhoScored.com, United were much more successful with the former Juventus man in the side:

United would also need to find a replacement before Thursday's transfer deadline, which would be a big challenge. It appears likely the midfielder will stick around for another season at least.

With the departures of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini this year depleting the club's midfield options, the Red Devils simply can't afford to let their most important player in this area of the field depart at the moment.