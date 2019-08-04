MLS' Alejandro Bedoya Urges Congress Action on Gun Violence After Scoring Goal

MLS' Alejandro Bedoya Urges Congress Action on Gun Violence After Scoring GoalAugust 5, 2019
Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya used his celebration to send a message to Congress when he scored in the third minute against D.C. United on Sunday.
Bedoya beat D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid with a low shot into the bottom-left corner.
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
And just like that Philadelphia take the lead! Alejandro Bedoya finds the back of the net just 3 minutes into the match and puts the Union on 🔝 https://t.co/txg3aYeN4m
Upon savoring the goal with his teammates, Bedoya grabbed a field-level microphone and said, "Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence," per The Athletic's Pablo Maurer.
At least 34 people died this week when gunmen opened fire in four cities across the country. The most recent shooting occurred Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, which left nine people dead.
During the Union's 2-0 win over the New England Revolution on March 3, 2018, Bedoya also honored the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Alejandro Bedoya @AleBedoya17
A great win last night! Wore this to support families affected by the tragic event in Parkland. Grew up 15 min. from Douglas. I grieve with those families but I’ve also been very inspired by movement they’ve started. Thank you for your courage & keep on keepin’ on! #MSDStrong❤️ https://t.co/Wd88iWk9b5
The Gun Violence Archive estimates 254 mass shootings have occurred in 2019.
