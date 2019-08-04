MLS' Alejandro Bedoya Urges Congress Action on Gun Violence After Scoring Goal

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya used his celebration to send a message to Congress when he scored in the third minute against D.C. United on Sunday.

Bedoya beat D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid with a low shot into the bottom-left corner.

Upon savoring the goal with his teammates, Bedoya grabbed a field-level microphone and said, "Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence," per The Athletic's Pablo Maurer.

At least 34 people died this week when gunmen opened fire in four cities across the country. The most recent shooting occurred Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, which left nine people dead.

During the Union's 2-0 win over the New England Revolution on March 3, 2018, Bedoya also honored the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Gun Violence Archive estimates 254 mass shootings have occurred in 2019.