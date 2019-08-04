MLS' Alejandro Bedoya Urges Congress Action on Gun Violence After Scoring Goal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Alejandro Bedoya #11 of Philadelphia Union looks on during the MLS match at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles FC defeated the Philadelphia Union 4-1. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya used his celebration to send a message to Congress when he scored in the third minute against D.C. United on Sunday.

Bedoya beat D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid with a low shot into the bottom-left corner.

Upon savoring the goal with his teammates, Bedoya grabbed a field-level microphone and said, "Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence," per The Athletic's Pablo Maurer.

At least 34 people died this week when gunmen opened fire in four cities across the country. The most recent shooting occurred Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, which left nine people dead.

During the Union's 2-0 win over the New England Revolution on March 3, 2018, Bedoya also honored the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Gun Violence Archive estimates 254 mass shootings have occurred in 2019.

Related

    Report: Man City Seal Cancelo Deal

    Juve will get Danilo and $33M (£27M)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man City Seal Cancelo Deal

    Juve will get Danilo and $33M (£27M)

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Mignolet Leaving Liverpool for $7M

    Goalkeeper to join Club Brugge

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mignolet Leaving Liverpool for $7M

    Goalkeeper to join Club Brugge

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Pep: Maguire Makes Man Utd Contenders

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep: Maguire Makes Man Utd Contenders

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Report: Man Utd Don't Want Bruno Fernandes

    BBC reports that Ole doesn't want midfielder

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Don't Want Bruno Fernandes

    BBC reports that Ole doesn't want midfielder

    Callum Vurley
    via Dailystar.co.uk