Inter Milan Defeat Tottenham on Penalties in 2019 International Champions Cup

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura shoots to score during the 2019 International Champions Cup football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on August 4, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Tottenham ended their preseason campaign in disappointing fashion after slipping to defeat against Inter Milan after losing a penalty shootout 4-3 in the 2019 International Champions Cup on Sunday.  

Joao Mario scored the crucial spot-kick after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had saved from Christian Eriksen and Oliver Skipp.

The game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, with Stefano Sensi equalising for the Nerazzurri in the first half after Lucas Moura had given the Lilywhites a third-minute lead.

What's Next?

Tottenham begin the 2019/20 Premier League season by hosting newly promoted Aston Villa on Saturday. Meanwhile, Inter continue their preseason work with a trip to Valencia on the same day.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

