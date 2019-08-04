Inter Milan Defeat Tottenham on Penalties in 2019 International Champions Cup

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Tottenham ended their preseason campaign in disappointing fashion after slipping to defeat against Inter Milan after losing a penalty shootout 4-3 in the 2019 International Champions Cup on Sunday.

Joao Mario scored the crucial spot-kick after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had saved from Christian Eriksen and Oliver Skipp.

The game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, with Stefano Sensi equalising for the Nerazzurri in the first half after Lucas Moura had given the Lilywhites a third-minute lead.

What's Next?

Tottenham begin the 2019/20 Premier League season by hosting newly promoted Aston Villa on Saturday. Meanwhile, Inter continue their preseason work with a trip to Valencia on the same day.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.