Manchester City Top Liverpool on Penalties to Win 2019 Community Shield

Manchester City won back-to-back Community Shield titles for the first time on Sunday after they beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time at Wembley Stadium.

Raheem Sterling scored the opener against his old club after 12 minutes, and City held out until the 78th minute before substitute Joel Matip headed in the equaliser.

Reserve goalkeeper Claudio Bravo came to City's rescue in the penalty shootout and saved from Georginio Wijnaldum to play a crucial role in City's first piece of silverware this season:

Leroy Sane's place in the City XI was in some doubt amid rumours he could join Bayern Munich this summer, per the Mirror's Simon Mullock. However, the Germany international started for Guardiola's side and had the first big scoring opportunity of the match.

He lasted only 10 minutes before an apparent hamstring tweak saw him leave the pitch in discomfort, and City scored the breakthrough before replacement Gabriel Jesus was even on the field.

The Citizens had an overlap after their offside routine from a free-kick caught too many Liverpool players out. David Silva cleverly helped on Kevin De Bruyne's nod down at the back post, and Sterling made Alisson look slow to the ball as he poked in the opener against his old club, via ESPN FC and BT Sport (U.S. and UK viewers only):

Salah had some joy getting past stand-in City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko on his right flank, testing opposition goalkeeper Bravo and dragging one good chance wide in the first 20 minutes.

City's record signing, Rodri, made his debut appearance under Guardiola and sat deep in the "Fernandinho role," looking to cut out possession for the opponent and distribute to the wealth of stars around him.

The Spain international could have adopted a more attacking mentality at times, passing backwards when a forward run was on, but The Times' Tom Clarke was a fan of his opening minutes:

Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi were among Liverpool's more active players in attack, but City proved equal to anything they could throw at them during the first half.

Liverpool hit the woodwork twice in quick succession not long into the second period. Virgil van Dijk's half-volley hit the crossbar and failed to cross the line completely, with Salah turning two defenders before striking the post shortly after.

Sterling could have scored or created a second down the other end seconds later, but Van Dijk chased back to put the City forward off just in time for Alisson to collect (UK only):

The former Red courted some criticism for fluffing a wide-open one-on-one chance:

Jesus caused Liverpool some problems at the back, though there's little doubt first-choice striker Sergio Aguero—an unused substitute on Sunday—will improve City when he's back in the XI.

Matip came on for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 67th minute as Joe Gomez moved to right-back. The Cameroonian's extra height in City's box paid dividends 10 minutes after his introduction, and his link-up with defensive partner Van Dijk made for a superb leveller.

Jordan Henderson's free kick found Van Dijk at the back post, and he showed stellar composure in lofting the ball high for Matip to dominate in the centre of the six-yard box (U.S. and UK viewers only):

Klopp made more changes as Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain entered the fray with 10 minutes left. De Bruyne was replaced by 19-year-old Phil Foden in the last minute of normal time as Liverpool ended looking the fresher of the two teams.

Kyle Walker came up with a heroic scissor-kick clearance to stop Salah from heading into an open goal in injury time, while Shaqiri’s last-ditch effort was blocked by Bravo.

Substitutes Shaqiri and Ilkay Gundogan each converted their opening penalties for Liverpool and City, respectively, but Wijnaldum blinked first and saw the Reds’ second attempt saved by Bravo.

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden scored while Liverpool subs Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain followed suit. Salah kept Klopp's side in the shootout after Zinchenko tucked away his attempt, but Jesus completed a perfect set pf penalties and scored to pip City's rivals to the title.

Winning the Community Shield proved to be a bright omen for City last season as they edged the Premier League title race. Guardiola will hope the trophy yields more good fortune in 2019-20 after giving his club a triumphant start to the campaign.

Liverpool open the 2019-20 Premier League season at home to newly promoted Norwich City on Friday, while City travel to London Stadium to face West Ham United on Saturday.

