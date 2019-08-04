Donny van de Beek: 'Real Madrid in Talks With Ajax' over Possible Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has said his club is in talks with Real Madrid over his possible transfer to the Spanish giants.

Speculation the Dutchman will move to the Santiago Bernabeu has intensified in recent days, with Los Blancos seemingly keen to strengthen their midfield options following a summer of major spending.

Van de Beek was asked about his future by Fox Sports following Ajax's Eredivisie opener against Vitesse on Saturday and revealed talks are being held between the clubs (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal).

"It is true that Madrid are in talks with Ajax, but I can't say any more," the Dutchman said. "My agent will have spoken with them. Real Madrid are a great club to play for, but Ajax are still a great club. We'll see what happens."

The Ajax star also said after the 2-2 draw that he could hear the Ajax fans singing for him to stay another season:

Per Pisani, Van de Beek appears to have emerged as Los Blancos' main midfield target because they have been unable to secure the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United; it's said the Netherlands star would cost around £55 million.

Real Madrid Info relayed the front covers of Marca and AS, with both reporting that it will be Van de Beek arriving to bolster the midfield, not Pogba:

Although he's not as big a name as Pogba, Van de Beek's potential acquisition is one Madrid supporters should get excited about. After all, the Ajax star proved himself on the biggest stage last season, scoring in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages against Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus:

The 22-year-old enjoyed an exceptional 2018-19 season, operating as the most advanced player in Los Blancos' midfield trio. With Frenkie de Jong and Lasse Schone sitting deeper, Van de Beek was given licence to push forward.

When he did, he would frequently make an impression in the final third. The midfielder's passing is incisive, while he's also adept at drifting into dangerous positions and finishing chances.

Following on from a goal and an assist in the draw with Vitesse, the Football Talent Scout account provided Van de Beek's updated numbers in an Ajax jersey:

Scouted Football shared more details from the Eredivisie clash that illustrate just how effective Van de Beek is at getting forward:

Having already lost key players like De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt already in this transfer window, Ajax will be desperate to keep hold of Van de Beek for another season. However, with Madrid's interest confirmed, it would be a surprise if the player didn't end up making the switch.

Van de Beek would add a much-needed thrust to Los Blancos' midfield options. With Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Isco also capable of operating in a central trio, competition is set to be fierce in the area at the Santiago Bernabeu.