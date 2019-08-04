Donny van de Beek: 'Real Madrid in Talks With Ajax' over Possible Transfer

Donny van de Beek: 'Real Madrid in Talks With Ajax' over Possible TransferAugust 4, 2019
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has said his club is in talks with Real Madrid over his possible transfer to the Spanish giants.
Speculation the Dutchman will move to the Santiago Bernabeu has intensified in recent days, with Los Blancos seemingly keen to strengthen their midfield options following a summer of major spending.
Van de Beek was asked about his future by Fox Sports following Ajax's Eredivisie opener against Vitesse on Saturday and revealed talks are being held between the clubs (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal).
"It is true that Madrid are in talks with Ajax, but I can't say any more," the Dutchman said. "My agent will have spoken with them. Real Madrid are a great club to play for, but Ajax are still a great club. We'll see what happens."
The Ajax star also said after the 2-2 draw that he could hear the Ajax fans singing for him to stay another season:
Goal @goal
🗣 Van de Beek: "You can obviously hear what the fans are singing during a game. 'Donny, one more year', something like that? "My agent will have spoken to some people. Ajax and Real Madrid are both very good options. But let's talk about football now." https://t.co/DJTXYYG1hL
Per Pisani, Van de Beek appears to have emerged as Los Blancos' main midfield target because they have been unable to secure the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United; it's said the Netherlands star would cost around £55 million.
Real Madrid Info relayed the front covers of Marca and AS, with both reporting that it will be Van de Beek arriving to bolster the midfield, not Pogba:
Real Madrid Info @RMadridInfo
As’s Cover | “Van de Beek already believes it: He told his teammates that he wants to wear the white shirt.” https://t.co/JIOvmGH5LW
Although he's not as big a name as Pogba, Van de Beek's potential acquisition is one Madrid supporters should get excited about. After all, the Ajax star proved himself on the biggest stage last season, scoring in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages against Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus:
UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague
@AFCAjax Donny van de Beek finding the target? 😏 #UCL | @AFCAjax https://t.co/3ynxcmlpC1
The 22-year-old enjoyed an exceptional 2018-19 season, operating as the most advanced player in Los Blancos' midfield trio. With Frenkie de Jong and Lasse Schone sitting deeper, Van de Beek was given licence to push forward.
When he did, he would frequently make an impression in the final third. The midfielder's passing is incisive, while he's also adept at drifting into dangerous positions and finishing chances.
Following on from a goal and an assist in the draw with Vitesse, the Football Talent Scout account provided Van de Beek's updated numbers in an Ajax jersey:
FootballTalentScout @FTalentScout
Donny van de Beek all-time stats for Ajax: ✅140 games ⚽️32 goals 🅰️25 assists Superb stats for a 22-year-old midfielder.
Scouted Football shared more details from the Eredivisie clash that illustrate just how effective Van de Beek is at getting forward:
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
His movement into and inside the penalty area is his best attribute; his appreciation of space – as well as the intelligence, timing, subtlety of his runs – is really impressive. He exhibited the above for his goal, then followed it up with a nice pass to set-up the equaliser.
Having already lost key players like De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt already in this transfer window, Ajax will be desperate to keep hold of Van de Beek for another season. However, with Madrid's interest confirmed, it would be a surprise if the player didn't end up making the switch.
Van de Beek would add a much-needed thrust to Los Blancos' midfield options. With Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Isco also capable of operating in a central trio, competition is set to be fierce in the area at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Van de Beek Would Be Perez's First Dutch Signing, Madrid's 9th