Report: Lakers-Clippers, Pelicans-Raptors Headline 2019-20 NBA Opening Night

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 3, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Anthony Davis (L) talks with LeBron James as Davis is introduced as the newest player of the Los Angeles Lakers during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on July 13, 2019 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Additional details about the NBA's 2019-20 schedule continue to trickle out, with the season reportedly set to start on Oct. 22. 

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Saturday, games planned for NBA opening night include the first Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers showdown and the defending champion Toronto Raptors taking on Zion Williamson in his first regular-season appearance with the New Orleans Pelicans. 

It's apparent the NBA is using the battle of Los Angeles as one of its key storylines to build this season's schedule. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday the Clippers and Lakers will be one of this year's Christmas Day games. 

If the NBA is going to spotlight a rivalry in 2019-20, it makes sense to choose one that features LeBron James and Anthony Davis squaring off with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Williamson's NBA debut will also be one of the most-hyped games of the season. The No. 1 overall pick in June's draft has sky-high expectations and is taking over for Davis as the face of the Pelicans. 

The Raptors will start a season as NBA champions for the first time ever, though Leonard's departure has seemingly left them having to prove themselves all over again. Taking on an exciting, young New Orleans team will allow them a chance to make an early statement. 

If Oct. 22 is the start date for the 2019-20 NBA season, it will be six days later than opening night last year. One potential reason for pushing the start back is the FIBA World Cup, which runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 15. 

Related

    GSW Extend Draymond Green

    NBA logo
    NBA

    GSW Extend Draymond Green

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Christmas Day Games Leak 🍿

    • Clippers at Lakers • Rockets at Warriors • Pelicans at Nuggets • Celtics at Raptors • Bucks at 76ers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Christmas Day Games Leak 🍿

    • Clippers at Lakers • Rockets at Warriors • Pelicans at Nuggets • Celtics at Raptors • Bucks at 76ers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    What Is the Best Xmas Game?

    Tap through to cast your vote 🎄

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Is the Best Xmas Game?

    Tap through to cast your vote 🎄

    Strawpoll
    via Strawpoll

    New Acquisitions Who Will Prove NBA Pundits Wrong

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New Acquisitions Who Will Prove NBA Pundits Wrong

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report