Astros' Gerrit Cole, Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Alvarez Sweep AL Players of the Month

The Houston Astros capped off a memorable July by taking home all three individual American League Player of the Month awards.

The trio of Gerrit Cole, Yuli Gurriel and Yordan Alvarez were named AL Pitcher, Player and Rookie of the Month.

Cole, who is on the short list of AL Cy Young favorites, became the first repeat winner in either league this season.

The 28-year-old also won the award in June after going 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 38 innings. He was even better in July with 51 strikeouts, a 1.85 ERA and 21 hits allowed over 34 innings.

Gurriel became the first Astro to win AL Player of the Month since Alex Bregman did it in June 2018. The Cuban star was a force at the plate in July, hitting a robust .398/.427/.837 with 12 homers, seven doubles, 31 RBI and 18 runs scored in 24 games.

Alvarez has been a huge part of Houston's offense since being called up on June 9. The rookie sensation put together a .333/.419/.627 slash line with 12 extra-base hits and 15 RBI in 21 games last month.

It's a great time to be associated with the Astros, who ended July by acquiring Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. They have the AL's best record (71-40) entering Saturday.

Everything is working for Houston as it pursues its second World Series title in three seasons.