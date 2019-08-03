Alex Morgan Commits to 2023 World Cup for USA Soccer: 'Four More Years!'

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Still basking in the glow of her second straight World Cup win in July, Alex Morgan is already planning on leading Team USA in 2023.

Per espnW's Graham Hays, Morgan committed to playing for the United States when asked about her future plans.

"For me, I want another World Cup," said the 30-year-old. "[Life after soccer is] not super soon. Four more years!"

Morgan's return to Team USA provides stability moving forward in the wake of one key departure.

Head coach Jill Ellis announced this week she will be stepping down in October after the U.S. completes its five-game victory tour.

Megan Rapinoe hasn't committed to returning for her fourth World Cup appearance, but she doesn't sound ready to hang up her cleats yet.

"There comes a point around your late 20s or 30s where you either get old really fast and you're done or you change," Rapinoe told Elliott Almond of the Bay Area News Group. "You switch things up and you start your second career."

Morgan tied with Rapinoe and England's Ellen White for the most goals scored during the 2019 World Cup (six).

She has scored 107 goals in 169 career appearances for the United States since joining the national team in 2010.