N'Golo Kante Happy to Ignore PSG, Reiterates His Future Is at Chelsea

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante has said he's happy at Chelsea and reiterated his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge amid ongoing rumours Paris Saint-Germain are interested in his signature.

Kante, 28, is about to enter his fourth season as a Chelsea player, and he told reporters he's still content at Chelsea while acknowledging the transfer attention he receives from outside west London.

The Blues anchor said: "It's rewarding to be wanted by big clubs, when coaches want you in their project it's nice. But I'm happy with my choices and feel good at Chelsea. I'm planning for the next season at Chelsea."

Kante joined the Chelsea squad ahead of Saturday's final pre-season fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, via the club's official Twitter account:

He started on the bench following rehabilitation on his knee injury back in England, taking the next step in his recovery as he hopes to return in time for the start of the new season.

Chelsea open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign away to Manchester United on Sunday, August 11, and manager Frank Lampard will consider Kante as a crucial component ahead of his maiden term at the helm.

Lampard recently spoke positively of Kante's comeback trail following injury:

"The signs are good. It was certainly the right decision for him to come home early from Japan and get the treatment he had.



"He's dipped into training with us over the last couple of days and I expect him to be training through this week to the point that he can be fully involved at the start of next week. There's a lot more he needs to do physically without us but we're hopeful."

Maurizio Sarri insisted on playing Kante in a more advanced midfield position last season, opting to use Jorginho as his deep sitter.

However, Lampard's appointment could see Kante return to the anchor role in which many would argue he's most effective, via BT Sport:

PSG recently completed the signing of Everton star Idrissa Gueye on a four-year contract, and Chelsea may hope that capture takes their attention away from Kante in future.

Statman Dave recently pointed to evidence that showed Kante's tackles-per-game ratio has declined since he moved to England, though changes of club and field position have also influenced those figures:

Former Caen and Leicester City star Kante may return to Ligue 1 at some point in future, but the two-time Premier League champion is focused on success with Chelsea for the time being.