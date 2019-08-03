Report: €25M Junior Firpo Transfer Deal Reportedly Reached by Barcelona

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo.

The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano relayed the latest development in the Blaugrana's pursuit of the player on Saturday:

According to Samuel Marsden of ESPN FC, the La Liga champions will pay an initial €18 million to sign the 22-year-old and could spend another €7 million in add-ons as part of the deal.

Firpo enjoyed a breakthrough season with Betis in 2018-19, having broken into the first team for the Andalusian club late in the previous campaign.

The former Spain youth international was typically deployed as a wing-back on the left flank for Betis and his surges into attacking areas became a trademark of the team's attacking play.

Firpo has all the attributes you'd expect from a modern-day wing-back. When he does venture into the final third he's composed in his decision making, while his high energy levels allow him to dominate his side of the field.

The Betis starlet has made some key contributions from wing-back too, as he chipped in with an impressive three goals and four assists from his 24 La Liga appearances last term.

Per WhoScored.com, Firpo is an extremely well-rounded footballer:

Scouted Football noted that he isn't blessed with blistering pace, although there are many other different strings to the player's bow:

One of the standout performances from the Betis star in the previous campaign actually came against Barcelona, as he ran riot down the left in a memorable 4-3 win at the Camp Nou.

Firpo was able to get on the scoresheet too, dipping infield from out wide and finishing expertly with his weaker foot:

Per OptaJose, Barcelona are set to have two of the most attacking full-backs in the division on their books next season:

Jordi Alba remains one of the best left-backs in the game and his telepathic linkup with Lionel Messi is so often key to unlocking opposition defences. However, at the age of 30 it's imperative manager Ernesto Valverde has another player who can provide competition to the Spaniard and a similar penetrative threat.

Should the deal go through there will be improvements for Firpo to make, as there are aspects of his game that are still raw, especially in defence. Even so, the 22-year-old has all the attributes required to be a big hit at Barcelona in seasons to come.