Real Madrid Reportedly Join Bruno Fernandes Race

Real Madrid are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

According to Record (h/t Jonathan Meaney of AS), Los Blancos are ready to rival Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the Portugal international, who has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer window.

It's suggested Real Madrid have held talks with agent Jorge Mendes in regards to brokering a possible deal for the Sporting star.

