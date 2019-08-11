Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the WWE SummerSlam 2019 Card

1 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan have it in them to put on an intense match, but WWE has completely dropped the ball in terms of storyline momentum for this feud, if you can even call it that.

As The Boston Brawler became the No. 1 contender in the final moments of the go-home episode of 205 Live, there was no time to set up any kind of build for these two or anticipation of their match together. Instead, all they did was stare each other down as the credits faded to black.

Worse still is that the past month has largely been focused on hyping Humberto Carrillo as the next big thing, rather than Lorcan! If he is so great that people like Lince Dorado specifically want to face him, why wasn't he in the Six-Pack Challenge?

The answer to that is because he's likely going to be the next challenger after Lorcan, which means Gulak is essentially guaranteed to retain his title here.

Gulak has spent the past few years slowly, but surely, developing a mean streak and a boost in credibility that finally paid off when he dethroned Tony Nese, and that won't be thrown away this quickly.

The complete lack of focus on Lorcan doesn't portray a picture that he has much of a chance of scoring an upset and ending Gulak's reign prematurely. Rather, he's just the next in line to come up short against The University City Stretcher before Gulak moves on to at least Carrillo, if not also Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Chad Gable and others.

Prediction: Gulak retains the title.