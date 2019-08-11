WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Above all other programming, WWE should never falter when it comes to the "big four" events on the calendar, of which SummerSlam is arguably the second-most important after WrestleMania.

Events like SummerSlam 2019 have to be treated with care, as they are benchmarks for what is to come over the course of the next few months and set the tone with new storylines, champions and directions for the fall.

On paper, this card had lots of potential with matches such as Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair against Trish Stratus, yet there were some underwhelming elements with Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor and some Superstars getting lost in the shuffle.

So how was WWE able to tie it all together? Did The Biggest Party of the Summer go off without a hitch, or were there too many party-poopers who stunk up the joint?

Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the highlights and low points of SummerSlam 2019.