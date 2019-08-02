Rockies' David Dahl Carted off vs. Giants After Suffering Apparent Ankle Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2019

Colorado Rockies center fielder David Dahl, left, reacts after injuring his right leg while catching a lfy ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Scooter Gennett, as Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon stands next to him during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Denver. Dahl was carted off the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colorado Rockies outfielder David Dahl suffered a gruesome ankle injury while making a catch during Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field in Denver.

Dahl, who was selected for his first MLB All-Star Game last month, was carted off the field.

Ian Desmond entered the Rockies' lineup in his place.

Dahl entered the night with a .302/.353/.526 slash line and 15 home runs in 99 appearances. His .879 OPS ranked 17th in the National League.

The 25-year-old Alabama native's rise into an everyday player for Colorado had been delayed on several occasions because of injuries.

"I've been hurt a lot early in my career, and a lot of crazy things have happened," Dahl told reporters in early July. "But I've persevered through them, and it just makes you realize how much you love playing."

Desmond, who'd been starting in left field as of late, is likely being shifted back to center for as long as Dahl is sidelined. Garrett Hampson and Raimel Tapia are probably going to split the extra playing time.

