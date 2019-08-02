Marcus Stroman Slams Blue Jays Front Office, GM Ross Atkins After Mets Trade

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Five days after he was traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Mets, Marcus Stroman vented some frustrations about his old team.

Speaking to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun, Stroman said the Blue Jays front office had a plan to get rid of everyone.

"Nobody's left," he said. "It seems like [management] wanted to get rid of some people, get everybody out and just start their own regime. So ... it's a business. It is what it is."

General manager Ross Atkins, who took over after the 2015 season, was a particular source of frustration for Stroman, per Longley:

"I've made the All-Star Game. I had a Gold Glove. I threw back-to-back [seasons] of 200 innings and I never heard a word from any of those guys [in the front office]. ... There was nothing offered ever from their perspective. If they do say that, it's a complete lie. I'm not going to beat around that. I've been waiting to take some type of deal since I've been there. I've been offered nothing."

Stroman was also critical of Atkins' post-trade deadline comments about Toronto turning "14 years of control into 42 years of control."

"I don't think [we as players] are about saving wins for four or five years from now," Stroman said, per Longley. "I don't think fans like that either."

The Blue Jays have been at the center of some recent service-time manipulation shenanigans, though they are hardly the only team to do so.

Atkins told MLB Network Radio in February that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not a major league player yet.

Guerrero then spent just 13 games in the minors before he was called up April 26. By delaying the 20-year-old phenom's arrival, the Blue Jays were seeking an additional year of team control before he will be eligible for free agency.

Stroman was drafted in 2012 and developed under Toronto's previous front-office regime led by general manager Alex Anthopoulos. He made his MLB debut in 2014 and was part of the franchise's resurgence that included consecutive trips to the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016.

The Blue Jays have undergone significant changes over the past two seasons. Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Russell Martin, Josh Donaldson, Aledmys Diaz, Kevin Pillar, Kendrys Morales, Roberto Osuna and J.A. Happ are among the notable players who were with the organization at the start of 2018 but have since been traded.

Stroman has one more year of team control remaining and is only 28 years old. He seemed like a candidate for a long-term extension but instead has a chance to help the Mets turn things around.

He is in the midst of his best season with a 2.96 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 124.2 innings.