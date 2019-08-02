Report: Mario Mandzukic Set to Leave Juventus for Manchester United Amid Rumors

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Mario Mandzukic could reportedly become part of a blockbuster swap transfer by joining Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala as part of the club's offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

On Friday, il BiancoNero (via CalcioMercato.com) reported Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has made Mandzukic available in transfer talks ahead of the 2019-20 season after the Red Devils' efforts to land the Croatian forward fell short last summer.

BiancoNero also claimed Mandzukic is "ready to join United" and "positive about the offer" United has given.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.