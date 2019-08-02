Report: Mario Mandzukic Set to Leave Juventus for Manchester United Amid Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

TURIN, ITALY - MAY 19: Mario Mandzukic of Juventus celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta BC at Allianz Stadium on May 19, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Mario Mandzukic could reportedly become part of a blockbuster swap transfer by joining Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala as part of the club's offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

On Friday, il BiancoNero (via CalcioMercato.com) reported Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has made Mandzukic available in transfer talks ahead of the 2019-20 season after the Red Devils' efforts to land the Croatian forward fell short last summer.

BiancoNero also claimed Mandzukic is "ready to join United" and "positive about the offer" United has given.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Leicester Boss Rogers Confirms Man Utd's Maguire Deal

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Leicester Boss Rogers Confirms Man Utd's Maguire Deal

    Goal
    via Goal

    Mandzukic 'Positive' About Man Utd Offer

    Juventus striker reportedly ready to move amid Dybala-Lukaku swap talks

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Mandzukic 'Positive' About Man Utd Offer

    Juventus striker reportedly ready to move amid Dybala-Lukaku swap talks

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Lukaku Deletes Pace Tweet 👀

    Man Utd striker and Juve target tried to show haters he isn't as slow as people think

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Lukaku Deletes Pace Tweet 👀

    Man Utd striker and Juve target tried to show haters he isn't as slow as people think

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rapids Match to Go Ahead Despite Plague

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rapids Match to Go Ahead Despite Plague

    Guardian sport
    via the Guardian