Charlotte Flair Beats Trish Stratus in Dream Match at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Charlotte Flair beat Trish Stratus on Sunday night in a highly anticipated dream match at WWE SummerSlam.

Stratus threw everything she had at The Queen, including Stratusfaction and using Flair's own Figure Eight leglock.

Flair was too much in the end, though, with the WWE Hall of Famer tapping out to the Figure Eight.

Rumors of a potential match between the two came to light a couple of weeks ago when Flair began calling herself "The Queen of All Eras," and proclaimed she is the greatest female Superstar in WWE history.

When Stratus appeared on "The King's Court" on SmackDown Live, The Queen came down to the ring to interrupt and lay down a challenge.

The Canadian seemed reluctant to accept at first, and Flair suggested it was due to the veteran not believing she could win in front of her home fans in Toronto. That didn't sit well with Stratus, and it prompted her to agree to face Flair at SummerSlam.

In terms of accomplishments, no female Superstar in WWE history can compare to the two. Flair holds the all-time record with nine women's title reigns, and Stratus is second on that list with seven.

Flair, 33, is in her prime, but even at 43, Stratus is in remarkable shape and has shown she can still go in the ring.

Stratus retired as a full-time wrestler at Unforgiven 2006 when she beat Lita in Toronto, but she has wrestled a handful of matches since then. Most recently, she competed in a tag team match on the go-home edition of Raw, but she didn't see much action.

Before that, she was part of the 2018 Royal Rumble and then teamed with Lita to beat Mickie James and Alicia Fox at Evolution in October.

Flair last won a title at Money in the Bank in May when she beat Becky Lynch, but Bayley immediately cashed in her MITB contract and beat The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Since then, she has largely been out of the spotlight, which is rare for the woman who competed in the first all-female main event in WrestleMania history against Lynch and Ronda Rousey in April.

A match against Stratus represented an opportunity for her to prove she is still among the biggest stars in WWE regardless of gender.

Stratus acquitted herself well as a part-time Superstar, but with a huge win under her belt, Flair may be ready to move back into the title scene soon.

