Champ Bailey Says Redskins Didn't Congratulate Him on HOF Until 3 Days Ago

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Champ Bailey spent the first five years of his legendary NFL career with the Washington Redskins, but he said Friday no one from the organization congratulated him on his induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame until this week.

"Nobody from Washington had called me until three days ago. Nobody," he told reporters.

Bailey, who's enshrinement ceremony is Saturday night, was announced as a member of the eight-person 2019 class in February, but said only the Denver Broncos called when the voting results were revealed.

The Redskins selected the University of Georgia product with the seventh overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft and he lived up to the hype. The cornerback made the Pro Bowl in each of his final four years with the franchise and was named second-team All-Pro twice during that span.

His career did reach another level after he joined the Broncos as he became known as the predominant shutdown corner of the era. He was voted First Team All-Pro his first three seasons in Denver and was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times during his decade-long stay in the Mile High City.

"I'm traded and I get to Denver, great organization," Bailey told reporters. "I think my Hall of Fame career really started with the Bowlens. To have Pat go in with me is unbelievable."

Bailey and longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who died in June, will be joined by Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Ed Reed, Kevin Mawae, Johnny Robinson and Gil Brandt as Saturday's inductees.