Roman Reigns Update, Undertaker Contract, Rob Gronkowski in WWE Roundup

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Issues Storyline Update on Reigns

On Friday, WWE issued a storyline update on the segment involving Roman Reigns that closed Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

When Reigns was about to issue a SummerSlam challenge, steel beams fell on top of him. The Big Dog was unharmed, however, and managed to walk away from the ordeal.

According to WWE.com, the accident was caused by "forklift driver error" as a forklift carrying lighting grids was not properly secured. It was also noted that the identity of the forklift driver is unknown.

While the execution of Tuesday's angle has been roundly criticized on social media, there are few things better in wrestling than a classic whodunit.

WWE has seemingly accomplished what it set out to since people are talking about the storyline and speculating on who will revealed as the mystery attacker.

Names like Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre and Buddy Murphy have been mentioned, the latter of whom appeared to be in a camera shot after the "accident" happened.

On Thursday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported that Reigns is expected to face Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam, which suggests Bryan may be revealed as the person behind the incident.

WWE has been teasing a "career-altering announcement" for Bryan in recent weeks, but he has yet to actually make the announcement.

Announcing his involvement in the Reigns controversy would be a big deal, and it would lead to a massive match at one of the biggest events of the year in SummerSlam.

Undertaker Reportedly Signs Lengthy WWE Deal

The Undertaker will reportedly be tied to WWE for the remainder of his career and perhaps even the rest of his life.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), the contract The Undertaker signed with WWE in April is "for so many years that, for all intents and purposes, it is a lifetime deal."

The Deadman had begun taking his own bookings for appearances and autograph signings prior to signing a new deal with WWE. He was even scheduled to appear at Starrcast in Las Vegas on the same weekend as All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing, but he pulled out after re-signing with WWE.

Since The Phenom is one of the most iconic figures in WWE history, it makes sense that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to lock in The Undertaker and ensure that he can never make an appearance for another wrestling company.

While Starrcast is technically independent from AEW, the optics would have suggested to some wrestling fans that Taker was friendly with AEW had he shown up at the convention.

Instead, all Undertaker appearances moving forward will be closely tied to WWE.

After beating Goldberg in a sloppy match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in June, The Undertaker made his in-ring return at Extreme Rules last month, teaming with Reigns in a winning effort against McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

The 54-year-old Taker looked better in that match than he has in quite some time, which suggests there could be more matches on the horizon for the future Hall of Famer.

Rawley Talks Gronk's Potential WWE Future

It has long been speculated that former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski might one day embark on a pro wrestling career with WWE, and WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley suggested Thursday that it could be a real possibility.

In an interview with CBS Boston, Rawley discussed his close friend's possible future in the squared circle:

"He just wrapped up a decade-long career breaking records. For every record he had he probably had as many injuries or surgeries putting his body on the line for the team and the fans. Right now he's doing nothing. He's going to lay low and stay off the television a little bit and heal up. He'll reflect and make that next move and make that decision carefully.

"But in the future, we have talked about it extensively. Wrestling is something that he both loves watching, and that little bit of taste he had in the ring with me at WrestleMania a couple years ago with me got him all fired up. So, he's ready to do something at some point."

The 30-year-old Gronk announced his retirement after winning his third Super Bowl with the Pats last season. Although his NFL career lasted just nine seasons, Gronkowski made a massive impact as a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro.

He also ranks first all-time in Patriots history with 79 touchdown receptions.

There has been some talk that Gronk may return to the Patriots at some point in 2019 after skipping training camp and healing some of the many injuries that have plagued him in recent years. New England has major issues at tight end, and it would undoubtedly welcome him back into the fold if he decides to return.

Another potential career path for Gronkowski exists in WWE. At WrestleMania 33, Gronk got involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. After Jinder Mahal spilled a drink on Gronk, he hopped the barricade and laid Mahal out, which allowed Rawley to win the match.

Gronk is young, has ideal size and athleticism, has a larger-than-life personality and is oozing with star power. All of that makes him the perfect fit in WWE, and it seems like it's only a matter of time before he resurfaces on WWE programming.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).