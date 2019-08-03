USA vs. Ireland Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The United States Women's National Team will play for the first time since their FIFA World Cup success on Saturday, as they welcome Ireland to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Jill Ellis' team were outstanding at the showpiece in France, as they were comfortably the best side in the competition and eventually got the better of the Netherlands in the tournament final. They're set to receive a huge ovation from the fans packed into the 90,000-capacity stadium.

For the Irish, it'll be a special occasion to be a part of. They failed to qualify for the summer's World Cup and they lack the kind of quality their opponents will possess, although skipper Katie McCabe will hope the players in green can raise their game.

Here are the key details for the contest, including the viewing information for what should be a memorable night for the United States players.

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: 10 p.m. (ET), 7 p.m. (BT), 3 a.m. (BST, Sunday)

TV Info: ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.)

Preview

The American stars captured the imagination of so many fans around the world with their performances at the World Cup. Saturday night will give their home supporters the chance to give their players a rousing reception.

The USWNT not only performed to an outstanding level in France, they were able to put across their vibrant personalities every time they stepped out onto the field.

Their star player was forward Megan Rapinoe, who is surely the player the supporters at the Rose Bowl will be most keen to see after she was named the World Cup's best player. Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated reflected on what was an extraordinary tournament for her:

Although the team has had much to celebrate, Saturday's fixture will signal the start of preparations for the next major tournament, which will be the the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

The United States will go to the Games without Ellis in charge too. It's been confirmed ahead of the clash with Ireland that the manager will step down at the end of the five games that consist of the USWNT's victory tour, meaning her final match will be in October.

Ellis will walk away from the position having been appointed in 2014 and delivered two World Cup wins. The Team USA Twitter account put her record as coach into context:

"When I accepted the head coaching position, this was the timeframe I envisioned," she said after confirming the departure, per BBC Sport. "The programme is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women's soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family, this is the right moment."

The popularity of the side she's helped craft will become abundantly clear on Saturday too. Per sports journalist Giovanni Moujaes, it's been a long time since the USWNT played at one of the country's most iconic sporting venues:

For Ireland, there's little to lose going into the game, as it's unrealistic to expect them to get any kind of positive result. While they have some fine individual players, it'll be difficult for them to retain possession and apply pressure for long spells against such a well-oiled opponent.

The underdogs will hope the United States players get caught up in the occasion and allow some complacency to creep in as a result. However, this USWNT has shown time and time again they are a fiercely competitive set of footballers, and a strong display is to be expected as a result.

Prediction USWNT 4-0 Ireland