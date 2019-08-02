Eagles Rumors: Ex-Titans Safety Johnathan Cyprien Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 3: Johnathan Cyprien #37 of the Tennessee Titans jogs onto the field before a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Texans 23-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old missed the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL during practice in early August, and he was released by Tennessee in March.

This comes nearly two months after Schefter reported Cyprien initially worked out for the Eagles.

Prior to tearing his ACL, Cyprien started 12 games—including the postseason—for the Titans in 2017. He missed six games, though, due to a hamstring injury.

Cyprien spent the first four years of his career in Jacksonville after being drafted 33rd overall in 2013. The 6'1", 211-pound defensive back averaged 113 tackles during his time in a Jaguars uniform and was especially effective against the run, per Pro Football Focus:

Unfortunately for Cyprien, injuries took their toll in Tennessee, leading to his release midway through his four-year, $25 million deal.

Signing Cyprien provides Philadelphia with depth in the defensive backfield. Three-time Pro Bowler Malcolm Jenkins has been seeking a new contract this offseason, while Rodney McLeod is coming off a season in which he was limited to just three games due to an MCL injury. Former Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in March.

Related

    First-Look Fantasy Mock Draft 👀

    Round-by-round predictions for 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    First-Look Fantasy Mock Draft 👀

    Round-by-round predictions for 2019

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Clement Participating in 7-on-7 as He Returns from Knee Injury

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Clement Participating in 7-on-7 as He Returns from Knee Injury

    glenn erby
    via Eagles Wire

    Two Coaches Behind the Dillard's Development Watched Practice This Week

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Two Coaches Behind the Dillard's Development Watched Practice This Week

    Ed Kracz
    via Eaglemaven

    Jerry Jones Says He's Not Worried Over Ezekiel Elliott Contract Holdout

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Jones Says He's Not Worried Over Ezekiel Elliott Contract Holdout

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report