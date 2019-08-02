Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Manchester United Must Improve Despite Pre-Season Wins

David Lidstrom/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on Manchester United to improve despite their perfect pre-season record from five games this summer.

The Red Devils have beaten Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Italian giants Inter Milan in the past fortnight, but Solskjaer told TalkSport he wants to see more from his men.

The Norwegian said: "We need to improve and we need to be better. The more we improve and the more we get better, the bigger the chance we can challenge for trophies at the end of the season. These boys have shown their capabilities. If we just stay level-headed, I can see us improving a lot."

Juan Mata scored a 90th-minute penalty to give the English side a 1-0 victory over Norwegian minnows Kristiansund on Tuesday, their fourth clean sheet in five outings.

Solskjaer spoke to MUTV after the result and was positive following the win, even if it came via narrow margins:

United begin their Premier League season against Chelsea on August 11 and are seeking to win their opening fixture for a fifth year in succession.

Speaking to TalkSport, Solskjaer emphasised the need to not get carried away with their pre-season success as he prepares to take on Frank Lampard's side in Week 1.

He added: "We've been very pleased with it. It's been nice seeing the boys come back to pre-season in good shape. But then again, no points have been handed out, and it doesn't really matter when Chelsea come to Old Trafford on August 11."

Solskjaer has made a point of promoting certain youth players during his first pre-season as United manager. Angel Gomes, 18, and Tahith Chong, 19, have each made good strides in the senior team, and the former recently scored a late winner in the 2-1 victory over Spurs:

No United youngster has made greater progress than 17-year-old Mason Greenwood, however. He scored his first senior goal in a 4-0 hammering of Leeds United before netting a terrific winner in the 1-0 victory against Inter, earning praise from Goal's Kris Voakes:

United finished sixth in England's top flight last season and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm in December 2018 and enjoyed an initial boost in form before seeing out a disastrous end to the campaign, during which they won only two of their last 12 matches.

The manager has still made only two signings, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, this summer with less than one week left in the transfer window.

Right-back Wan-Bissaka joined from Crystal Palace for an initial £45 million and quickly made an impression on football writer Chris Winterburn:

United bring their pre-season to a close on Saturday when they'll face AC Milan at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, hoping to win the 2019 International Champions Cup.