Dani Alves Joins Sao Paulo on Free Transfer After Leaving PSG

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has joined Sao Paulo on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of June.

Sao Paulo confirmed the move via the club's official Twitter account on Thursday:

The 36-year-old told reporters: "I could have chosen anywhere to play, but I chose to return to Brazil."

The 115-times capped Brazil international recently captained his country to the 2019 Copa America title as hosts, where he was also voted the tournament's best player.

FIFA confirmed Alves will wear No. 10 at the Estadio do Morumbi:

The transfer also brought an end to Alves' 17-year career in European football, having joined Sevilla from his first professional club, Bahia, in 2002, per Goal:

Alves has signed a contract that will keep him in Sao Paulo until the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to finish in December of that year.

Sao Paulo have a history of selling and acquiring big names to and from Europe:

Alves played only a season-and-a-half with Bahia before Sevilla recruited him, meaning this move gives the defender a second chance to impress in front of his native supporters.

The veteran has won major titles with almost every team he's played for. Alves left Barcelona for Juventus in 2016 and joined PSG one year later, winning La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 titles back-to-back.

TalkSport reported his trophy count stands at 43 and makes him the most decorated player in history.

Alves will join ex-Brazil star Alexandre Pato and former Juventus team-mate Hernanes at the Estadio do Morumbi.

Sao Paulo are fifth in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A table and eight points off leaders Santos.