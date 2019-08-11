NBA Legends You Forgot Played for That One Team

0 of 10

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

In this era of increased player movement, superstars playing their entire careers with one team are few and far between. Gone are the days of Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird staying with one team for their decade-plus-long careers.

Not every legend of past eras only had one team, though. Most are closely associated with one franchise, but even some of those greats had less-than-memorable stops elsewhere.

When you think Hakeem Olajuwon, you think Houston Rockets. When you think Patrick Ewing, you think New York Knicks. But both of those legends, and plenty of others, played the tail ends of their careers in other cities that most fans would rather forget about.

Here are 10 of the best players in NBA history—in jerseys you probably forgot they ever wore.