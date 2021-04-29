T-Wolves' Jarrett Culver to Have Surgery on Ankle Injury, Out for Season

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jarrett Culver will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season as he undergoes surgery on his right ankle, the team announced Thursday.

The initial injury came on Jan. 25, but imaging determined he still required surgery to get him back to full strength. The surgery is scheduled for May 7.

Culver missed over a month of action earlier this year due to what was called an ankle sprain before returning in March. A renewed issue with the ankle has kept him out of the last five games for Minnesota.

The second-year player entered the day averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Culver had earned a role right away for Minnesota last season after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 draft.

The Texas Tech product started 35 of his 63 games during his rookie season, averaging 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. The 29.9 percent shooting from three-point range was a disappointment, but his defense on the perimeter helped make up for it.

Minnesota's backcourt has become more crowded since Culver was drafted, however, with D'Angelo Russell, Ricky Rubio and 2020 No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards filling the rotation.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 22-year-old still possesses plenty of upside, but another extended absence could hurt his development.

In the meantime, the Timberwolves will likely rely on Edwards and Josh Okogie to handle Culver's minutes for the rest of the year.