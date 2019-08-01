Bayern Munich Deny Leroy Sane Has Agreed Manchester City Departure

Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have denied reports that Manchester City's Leroy Sane has agreed to join them.

Both Kicker and Bild (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) reported on Thursday that the 23-year-old had agreed to move to the Allianz Arena, with only a fee needing to be decided between the two clubs:

However, Bayern took to Twitter to deny any agreement over the signing of Sane:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.