Bayern Munich Deny Leroy Sane Has Agreed Manchester City Departure

Bayern Munich Deny Leroy Sane Has Agreed Manchester City DepartureAugust 1, 2019
Bayern Munich have denied reports that Manchester City's Leroy Sane has agreed to join them.
Both Kicker and Bild (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) reported on Thursday that the 23-year-old had agreed to move to the Allianz Arena, with only a fee needing to be decided between the two clubs:
Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul
Bayern Munich still have to negotiate a final fee with Manchester City, but Leroy Sane has agreed to move, according to Bild. Negotiations over the fee may take another few days, and the total fee plus wage package is expected to be €200m. #FCBayern #MCFC
However, Bayern took to Twitter to deny any agreement over the signing of Sane:
FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN
News reports made today stating that Leroy Sané has decided to join FC Bayern do not correspond to the facts.
