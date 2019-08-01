Bayern Munich Deny Leroy Sane Has Agreed Manchester City Departure

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2019

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Leroy Sane of Manchester City looks on after the preseason friendly match between Yokohama F.Marinos and Manchester City at Nissan Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images)
Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have denied reports that Manchester City's Leroy Sane has agreed to join them.

Both Kicker and Bild (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) reported on Thursday that the 23-year-old had agreed to move to the Allianz Arena, with only a fee needing to be decided between the two clubs:

However, Bayern took to Twitter to deny any agreement over the signing of Sane:

                        

