B/R Football Ranks Transfer Rumours: Sane, Kean, Fernandes, Koscielny

Thursday's Premier League transfer deadline is looming, and that means every club is about to make one last push for a late signing—or a desperate attempt to stop key players from leaving.

The aim here is to open up the truths inside this transfer window—we kick off this week with a man who is about to swap a life in Turin for Merseyside...

Nailed On: Moise Kean to Everton

Last week, we looked at the ambition of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who has been targeting big names like Diego Costa and Wilfried Zaha of late. Moise Kean was always on his radar too, but sources at Goodison Park were unsure over whether the pieces would fall into place.

The player had one year remaining on his contract, and while Juventus fans are disappointed to lose him, it is understood that Kean would see little chance of game time under manager Maurizio Sarri, so he wants to move to a club where regular starts are possible.

At the time of this column's publishing, the final pieces of the deal were being agreed on a £29 million switch. Everton also hope to make two more signings before the deadline.

Looking Likely: Allan Saint-Maximin to Newcastle United



This deal is finally being signed off as Newcastle United follow up the arrival of £40 million forward Joelinton with that of Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The latest transfer will cost the Toon a cool £20 million, and he will not be the last through the door—boss Steve Bruce is being promised at least two more new faces, one in defence and one in attack.

Don't Rule It Out: Bruno Fernandes to Spurs

Remember how Tottenham Hotspur were first linked to Paulo Dybala before Manchester United made a move? Well, now they are trying to flip the script.

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with United all summer—despite the fact that no contact has actually been made with the Portuguese club—and it is thought they will only go for him if Paul Pogba suddenly leaves, which seems unlikely at this stage.

Suddenly, Spurs are making contact with the player's representatives to sound them out over potential terms.

Sporting CP have put a £64 million valuation on the player, and while it's a big fee, the Tottenham board are looking to give frustrated boss Mauricio Pochettino something to smile about.

Running Out of Time: Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich

We covered this potential deal in detail here, but every day the story takes another twist. A report from Metro on Thursday said Bayern have made an opening offer of £72 million.

It really does seem like Bayern view Sane as a crucial part of their plans for next season—missing out on him could leave them short of top quality in a key position.

But a stumbling block over his fee—which is looking likely to be around the £90 million mark—is proving significant. City are pretty adamant that any transfer will take place on their terms, or not at all.

German insiders believe the Bundesliga champions would be willing to put him in the same pay bracket as top-earner Robert Lewandowski if the deal comes through.

But if there is no breakthrough soon, it could be that Sane ends up signing a new contract with City.

Never Happening: Laurent Koscielny to Fenerbahce



The Arsenal defender has made it clear he wants to leave—he's refusing to have any more involvement with Unai Emery's team—and now he needs an escape route.

There have been stories linking him with Turkish side Fenerbahce, but sources there insist they have no interest. In fairness, it would make some sense, given the way the side defended in the Audi Cup recently. But joining Rennes might be more realistic.

There are other players being more closely followed by Fener.

A defender they are keen to sign is Huddersfield Town's Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, while B/R insiders confirmed Aleksandar Kolarov is also on their shortlist.