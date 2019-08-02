Unfixed Problems That Will Come Back to Haunt MLB's 2019 Contenders

0 of 5

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and with no August waiver trades this year, the door has shut on impact additions as contenders turn their attention to the playoff push.

For several contenders, the deadline provided an opportunity to plug some glaring holes.

The Houston Astros bolstered their starting rotation with the additions of Zack Greinke and Aaron Sanchez, while the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals both added multiple pieces to bullpens in need of reinforcement.

For other teams, a lack of activity could prove costly.

Ahead we've highlighted five contenders with unfixed problems that could come back to haunt them over the final two months.