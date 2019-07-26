MLB Teams at Serious Risk of Blowing the 2019 Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in the National League and a commanding 14.5-game lead in the NL West standings. Yet there's still an air of desperation surrounding this team.

After coming up short in back-to-back trips to the World Series, it's championship or bust as they search for their first title since 1988, and there's work to do at the deadline if they're going to make that happen.

The one glaring weakness has been the bullpen.

At a quick glance, it may seem like the relief corps has been a strength, thanks to a 4.02 ERA that ranks ninth in the majors.

However, they are tied for second in blown saves (19) and rank 21st in save percentage (59.6).

Even closer Kenley Jansen has not been his usual dominant self with a 3.63 ERA that would represent the highest mark of his career by a wide margin.

Despite being linked to many of the trade market's top bullpen arms last summer, they settled instead for the following moves:

July 4: Dylan Floro acquired in a trade with CIN.

July 11: Zac Rosscup claimed off waivers from COL.

July 31: John Axford acquired in a trade with TOR.

Aug. 31: Ryan Madson acquired in a trade with WAS.

They can't expect a similar approach to work this time around. If the deadline comes and goes without significant additions made to the bullpen, it will be a huge missed opportunity for the Dodgers.

Shane Greene, Ken Giles, Mychal Givens and Jake Diekman are among the top available relief arms, assuming Felipe Vazquez, Will Smith and Kirby Yates are all staying put.