Arsenal's Unai Emery Gives Nicolas Pepe Update, Wants Another Signing

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said the club have not yet secured the signature of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, and he's targeting another signing before the transfer window shuts on August 8.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein had reported a deal has been agreed between the two clubs for Pepe:

Per the Mirror's Jake Polden, Emery said on Pepe: "We have different options. This one at the moment is not closed, but he is one we are following."

"No deal is official now," he added. "I will only speak in the next hours or days if it can be official for us."

The manager spoke on Wednesday after the Gunners drew 1-1 with Angers, where Pepe spent four years before he moved to Lille in 2017.

Emery said the Ivory Coast international has "progressed as a player" since then.

He has enjoyed a productive two years with Lille, where he has contributed 37 goals and 17 assists in 79 appearances, many of which came from the right wing.

As football statistician Dave O'Brien demonstrated, Pepe forged plenty of opportunities for his team-mates:

In a front three alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Pepe could be a potent weapon for the Gunners.

Although he would cost far more than Arsenal's reported £40 million budget for the summer, Emery does not want to stop the Gunners' summer recruitment at Pepe:

"We are working on the possibilities to sign players. We signed [Dani] Ceballos, and we have a possibility with Pepe.

"We are looking for the possibility to improve, but only if we can take more steps in the squad.

"Our target is to sign another player if he can really, really improve us. Our target is continuing to sign another player if we can."

The Gunners have also been linked with Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney throughout the summer, per Goal's Sam France.

Mark Mann-Bryans of the Press Association thinks Arsenal would be delighted to add him alongside Pepe and potentially a new centre-back:

The Gunners defence is their biggest problem area. In the last two Premier League seasons, they've conceded 102 goals, more than any other side in the top six.

Arsenal have signed centre-back William Saliba from Saint-Etienne this summer, but he'll spend the campaign remaining with the French club on loan, so he won't arrive until next year.

Tierney's arrival would improve the back four, though, as he's an upgrade on both Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac at left-back.

If the Gunners can sign Pepe and Tierney, and they can stay fit, the team will have a good chance of securing a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League football.