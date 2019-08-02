5 Potential On-Screen Roles for Eric Bischoff on WWE SmackDown Live

0 of 5

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Eric Bischoff's return to WWE came as a surprise to many, but now that he is back and helping to run SmackDown, many have wondered if he will take an on-screen role like Paul Heyman.

He is best known for his time in WCW as the leader of The New World Order. He helped the company beat WWE in the ratings for 83 straight weeks before Mick Foley's WWE Championship victory helped sway the fans.

The Bisch worked for WWE as an authority figure for some time after Vince McMahon purchased WCW, but he hasn't been an employee since 2007.

He spent some time in TNA, produced some non-wrestling television, wrote a book and hosts a podcast, but being part of the SmackDown team is his return to the big time.

Let's take a look at some of the possible on-screen roles Bischoff could take with WWE in the near future.