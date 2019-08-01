Frank Lampard 'Very Impressed' with Christian Pulisic After Salzburg Brace

KRUGFOTO/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has praised the performance of Christian Pulisic after he starred in the team's 5-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

The United States international was on the scoresheet twice for the Blues in the first period, as the Premier League side ran out winners in an entertaining game in Austria.

It was the clearest glimpse Chelsea supporters have had into the talent of Pulisic following his big-money transfer from Borussia Dortmund. After the match, Lampard reflected on an excellent performance from their new star attacker, per James Willoughby of Goal.

"I was very impressed with the way that he took the goals," said the Chelsea boss. "As a winger in the Premier League, he has to adapt to that league. He is young but with huge potential, and I am happy for him."

Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail commented on the movement of the Blues star during the open pre-season game:

Given the hype Pulisic has had from a young age and the money paid by Chelsea to secure his signature, there is a lot of pressure on the 20-year-old ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The American made the move to Stamford Bridge on the back of what was a season of inconsistency at Borussia Dortmund. Pulisic only started nine games in the Bundesliga, notching four goals and four assists from his 20 appearances overall.

Under Lampard, he will be seeking to make the next step as a player and start to make good on the potential he has showcased in his career to this point.

Football writer Michael Caley said he thinks the style of play used at his new club will be more suited to Pulisic than that of Lucien Favre's at Borussia Dortmund:

With Chelsea unable to register new players this summer—the signing of Pulisic was confirmed last season, before he was loaned back to Dortmund—the United States star is set to play a key role in attack for the London club.

After all, Chelsea lost last season's key man in Eden Hazard, with the Belgium international moving to Real Madrid. In the Premier League last season, he netted 16 goals and laid on 15 assists, meaning there will be a huge attacking void for the team to fill.

It would be too much to expect Pulisic to replace Hazard's productivity straight away, as there is still lots of developing for him to do. However, the signs are that he will be plenty of fun to watch, and his bright pre-season performances are adding to the positive mood being cultivated by Lampard going into the coming term.