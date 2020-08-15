Celtics' Romeo Langford Suffers Wrist Injury, Playoff Availability Uncertain

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford suffered torn ligaments in his wrist, head coach Brad Stevens told reporters on Saturday.



According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Langford's status for the playoffs is up in the air.

Boston selected Langford with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft with the hope he would help bolster the backcourt in the present and future.

He averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 27.2 percent from three-point range in his one collegiate season at Indiana.

While that was good enough to earn Big Ten All-Freshman recognition, the Celtics will likely need him to shoot at a more efficient clip from the outside to reach his full potential at the NBA level.

He has responded to the new challenge by averaging 2.5 points on 35.0 percent shooting from the field in a modest 11.6 minutes per game across 32 appearances.

Fortunately for the Celtics, they still have other pieces in the backcourt, even though Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier both left this past offseason. Kemba Walker will remain the primary ball-handler who initiates the offense, while Carsen Edwards, Marcus Smart, Brad Wanamaker and Jaylen Brown will slot into their usual roles in Stevens' rotation.