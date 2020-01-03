Clippers' Paul George Ruled out vs. Pistons After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers swingman Paul George left Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons with hamstring tightness and did not return, according to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha noted George was initially listed as questionable to return, but he never re-entered the game as the Clippers pulled away in the second half.

When healthy, George is one of the best players in the league and a primary reason the Clippers are on the short list of title contenders. He is a five-time All-NBA selection, four-time All-Defensive selection and six-time All-Star who finished third in MVP voting during the 2018-19 campaign.

He averaged 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and a league-leading 2.2 steals per night last season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and has followed that with 23.6 points, 6.2 boards, 3.8 dimes and 1.5 steals per game during his first campaign for Los Angeles.

Fortunately for the Clippers, they still have Kawhi Leonard to carry the offense and spearhead the defense in the event George misses time.