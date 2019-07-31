Look: Trevor Bauer Attends Astros vs. Indians Game After Being Traded to Reds

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2019

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Trevor Bauer has called Cleveland home since 2013, and the former Indians pitcher hung around a bit longer after he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds.  

Though reports of the three-team trade that sent Bauer down I-71 surfaced Tuesday night, the deal did not become official until Wednesday morning. Approximately eight hours later, the 2018 All-Star was in attendance at Progressive Field to watch his ex-teammates take on the Houston Astros:

Bauer did everything from watching the game to holding a media session to signing autographs for fans on the concourse:

It's worth noting that Bauer's new team played a game a little more than one hour after the trade was announced. At that point, there was no reason to rush to Cincinnati, especially since the Reds are now headed to Atlanta for a four-game series against the Braves.

Plus, the right-hander just pitched on Sunday.

