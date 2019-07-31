Look: Trevor Bauer Attends Astros vs. Indians Game After Being Traded to Reds

Look: Trevor Bauer Attends Astros vs. Indians Game After Being Traded to RedsAugust 1, 2019
Trevor Bauer has called Cleveland home since 2013, and the former Indians pitcher hung around a bit longer after he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds.
Though reports of the three-team trade that sent Bauer down I-71 surfaced Tuesday night, the deal did not become official until Wednesday morning. Approximately eight hours later, the 2018 All-Star was in attendance at Progressive Field to watch his ex-teammates take on the Houston Astros:
GV Art + Apparel @GVartwork
He’s crazy but I love it! Who else does this? Trevor Bauer at the Tribe game just being an ordinary fan. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/0XWrRn6ZTV
Bauer did everything from watching the game to holding a media session to signing autographs for fans on the concourse:
David Kinder II @davidkinderii
This is one of the more unusual things I've ever seen. Trevor Bauer, who was traded by the Indians last night, held an impromptu press conference tonight in the press box dining room during tonight's game. He spoke about what he thinks his legacy in Cleveland will be @wkyc https://t.co/gvNDRH1cQC
It's worth noting that Bauer's new team played a game a little more than one hour after the trade was announced. At that point, there was no reason to rush to Cincinnati, especially since the Reds are now headed to Atlanta for a four-game series against the Braves.
Plus, the right-hander just pitched on Sunday.
