Bulls News: Wendell Carter Jr. Suffers Ankle Injury, Listed as Day-to-Day

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

Chicago Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr. (34) plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Phil Long/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a sprained ankle at training camp and is considered day-to-day, according to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

Additionally, rookie Daniel Gafford is sidelined with a hyperextended elbow, according to The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry

The seventh overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, Carter has spent the early part of his career battling through injuries. He was limited to just 44 games as a rookie, undergoing surgery for a left thumb problem. After being sidelined for the second half of the season, he then went under the knife again in July to repair a core muscle injury.

Now, he will once again be on the road to recovery.

Carter averaged 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in his first year.

Chicago has put together an intriguing group of talent featuring the likes of Carter, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr. and 2019 seventh overall pick Coby White. One thing they don't have, though, is proven depth at the five. 

Chicago opens the regular season Oct. 23 against the Charlotte Hornets, so Carter's injury shouldn't jeopardize his status for the start of the year.

