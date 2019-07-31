Report: Dodgers' No. 1 Pitching Prospect Dustin May to Make MLB Debut Friday

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers will promote Dustin May and have the right-hander make his MLB debut at Dodger Stadium on Friday against the San Diego Padres, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The 2016 third-rounder is the second-ranked prospect in the Dodgers' organization, per MLB.com. He is the No. 35 prospect in baseball.

May has quickly worked his way through the minors since beginning his professional career in 2016. He has excelled at each level, earning at least one promotion per year over the last three seasons.

The right-hander is 6-5 with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 20 starts between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Since being promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City in late June, he is 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA in five outings.

His performance this season earned him a spot in the 2019 Futures Game, where he worked a perfect inning while throwing just eight pitches.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Pittsburgh Pirates were seeking either May or No. 1 prospect Gavin Lux in a return package for reliever Felipe Vazquez. However, L.A. was not willing to part with either Lux or May, as MLB Network colleague Jon Paul Morosi confirmed:

As MLB.com noted, May's arsenal features a high-90s heater as well as a strong curveball, a low-90s cutter and a solid changeup. That mix of pitches has helped him strike out 9.3 batters per nine innings in 2019, a mark that would be a career high for him over the course of a full season.

May joins a Los Angeles rotation that ranks tops in the majors with a 3.06 ERA, thanks to three-time NL Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw, 2019 All-Star Game starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, Walker Buehler and Kenta Maeda.



While other contenders used the trade deadline as a way to bring in outside help for the stretch run, the Dodgers are turning to an internal option as they make a push for a third consecutive World Series berth.

Los Angeles owns the best record in baseball at 71-39, resulting in a commanding 15.5-game lead in the NL West.