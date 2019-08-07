Ranking the Most Difficult Schedules for 2019 College Football Season

0 of 10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

No legitimate contender will use a tough schedule as an excuse for falling short of the ultimate goal, but that doesn't change an apparent truth in college football.

Sometimes, a program draws a ridiculously challenging slate.

Heading into the 2019 season, SEC programs dominate the list—in no small part because of the stacked West Division—with representatives from the Pac-12 and one from the Big Ten, too.

The preseason Amway Coaches Poll, while a subjective measurement, is mentioned as a reference for the perceived strength of opponents. The selection process also factored in location, rest and consecutive marquee games.