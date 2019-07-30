Madison Bumgarner Trade Rumors: Astros, Giants 'Engaged' on SP Ahead of Deadline

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are reportedly making a late push to acquire starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner from the San Francisco Giants.

Per Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown, the Astros and Giants are "engaged" in talks for the four-time All-Star, but it's unclear how much traction there is to get a deal done.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

