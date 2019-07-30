Madison Bumgarner Trade Rumors: Astros, Giants 'Engaged' on SP Ahead of Deadline

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are reportedly making a late push to acquire starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner from the San Francisco Giants.

Per Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown, the Astros and Giants are "engaged" in talks for the four-time All-Star, but it's unclear how much traction there is to get a deal done.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.