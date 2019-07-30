Raiders News: 'Last Chance U' Star Ronald Ollie Cut from Training Camp Roster

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

Oakland Raiders' Ronald Ollie (63) and Quinton Bell (95) run during NFL football practice on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the team's training facility in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders announced Tuesday they waived defensive tackle Ronald Ollie less than a week into training camp.

Ollie previously appeared on the Netflix documentary series Last Chance U while playing for East Mississippi Community College.

The 23-year-old Mississippi native transferred to Nicholls State for two seasons after his successful stint at EMCC. He signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted Ollie hadn't returned to the practice field since suffering an undisclosed injury Saturday.

Ethan Westbrooks, a five-year NFL veteran who appeared in 67 games for the Los Angeles Rams, was signed to fill the void on the Raiders' roster.

Ollie, who will become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers, will attempt to find a new team with hope of at least earning some preseason snaps in the coming weeks.

"It's been crazy just to look at myself and how much I've grown from that, and it's just like a big difference from then to now," he said on Upon Further Review in May. "Like I said, life puts you through certain situations you have to learn from them, grow up from them and just keep on moving every day, and trying to be a better person every day."

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dakota Allen became the first Last Chance U player drafted when he was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. The series is entering its fifth season.

