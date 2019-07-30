LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Partner with Drake to Form Uninterrupted Canada

Matt Sayles/Associated Press

Uninterrupted is crossing international lines, as the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-created digital video company is set to expand into Canada.

It was announced Tuesday that James and Carter are partnering with superstar rapper and Toronto native Drake to launch Uninterrupted Canada:

The new branch of Uninterrupted will focus on Canadian athletes and teams, and it will feature content from the American version of Uninterrupted.

