Video: Brock Lesnar Brutally Attacks Seth Rollins After Sending Him to Ambulance

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

Brock Lesnar celebrates, with his manager Paul Heyman, after winning the WWE Universal Championship match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

With SummerSlam just under two weeks away, Brock Lesnar sought to gain an edge on No. 1 contender Seth Rollins.

Lesnar arrived Monday night on Raw as Rollins was wrestling Dolph Ziggler. Lesnar attacked The Beast Slayer, targeting his ribs with a series of F-5s.

The beatdown continued backstage as Rollins was being loaded onto an ambulance. Lesnar punctuated the onslaught with an F-5 onto a stretcher.

The Beast Incarnate is still clearly holding a grudge after Rollins beat him in under three minutes for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Lesnar gained a measure of vengeance at Extreme Rules when he cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase and won the title in an impromptu singles match.

One could argue Rollins got off a bit easy on that occasion since it was an MITB cash-in. The bill is clearly coming due at SummerSlam, assuming Rollins can make it there in the first place.

