WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29July 30, 2019
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29
Just under two weeks from WWE SummerSlam on August 11, the Raw brand faced tremendous pressure to continue building momentum ahead of the pay-per-view extravaganza, with a stacked card of matches featuring some of the industry's biggest stars.
Seth Rollins battled Dolph Ziggler in the night's main event, Raw women's champion Becky Lynch battled Alexa Bliss, and Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe came face-to-face in a Samoan Summit.
Throw in an entertaining Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team match for the 24/7 Championship, and you have a night of action that, on paper, is intriguing, to say the least.
But did the final product live up to expectations? What effect will the events of the broadcast have on the company's build to its second-most significant extravaganza of the year?
Find out with this recap of the July 29 episode of WWE's flagship show.
Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match for the 24/7 Championship
The hottest title in all of WWE kicked off this week's show as 24/7 champion R-Truth and partner Carmella battled Drake Maverick and wife Renee Michelle in a Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team match that looked suspiciously like an old-school lumberjack match.
According to the rules, if Carmella or Michelle scored the pinfall, their respective male partner would win the title. Furthermore, the 24/7 rule was momentarily suspended.
Truth survived an early rollup and back-dropped Maverick over the ropes and into the waiting arms of the Superstars surrounding the ropes. They returned him to the ring just in time for him and Truth to separate Carmella and Michelle, who had begun brawling.
Truth pinned Maverick seconds later after a superkick from Carmella.
After the bell, the Superstars entered the ring and piled on top of Truth. The official counted the champion's shoulders to the mat and from the pile emerged Mike Kanellis, who won his first title in WWE.
Result
Truth and Carmella defeated Maverick and Michelle; Kanellis defeated Truth to win the title
Grade
C
Analysis
There are probably some ratings analytics to justify kicking the show off with this but the match did not impress. In fact, it felt like a write-off for the stellar Maverick character and the start of a bigger push for Kanellis.
The post-match antics backstage, in which Maria Kanellis demand her husband let her in the locked room, threatening to "kick you in your vagina," was the latest chapter in the weekly humiliation of the former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star.
After two years of nothingness from a creative standpoint, one has to wonder if we should all just shrug off the questionable booking of the Kanellis characters and chalk it up to, "at least they're doing something."
Five-Man Gauntlet Match to Determine AJ Styles' SummerSlam Opponent
The No. 1 contender to AJ Styles' United States Championship at SummerSlam was determined in a Five-Man Gauntlet match featuring Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Ricochet, Sami Zayn and SmackDown Live's Andrade.
Mysterio and Cesaro started the match, cutting a lightning-quick pace from the opening bell. The Master of the 619 took Cesaro to the floor with a headscissors but tweaked his knee. It did not slow him as the former world champion sent The Swiss Cyborg to the floor and into the guardrail heading into the break.
During the break, Cesaro sent Mysterio into the ring post and assumed control of the match.
Mysterio survived a springboard into an European uppercut by his opponent and scaled the ropes. Cesaro met him up there and lifted him in a fireman's carry. The luchador fought out and delivered a bulldog from the top rope. The 619 and a springboard splash earned Rey the fall.
Mysterio defeated Cesaro.
Sami Zayn wasted no time, hitting the ring and trying for the Helluva Kick. Mysterio ducked out of the way, caught him with a small package and pinned him for the quick fall.
Mysterio defeated Zayn.
Familiar Mysterio foe, Andrade, hit the ring next, accompanied by Zelina Vega.
Back from the break, El Idolo was in firm control of the bout, working over the physically spent Mysterio. He talked trash and executed the Three Amigos suplexes made famous by Rey's best friend, the late Eddie Guerrero. Frustration set in, though, as he was unable to score the victory.
He did finally score the victory, pinning Mysterio. A post-match beatdown and the targeting of Mysterio's mask brought out Ricochet, the fifth entrant in the match.
Andrade pinned Mysterio.
Michael Cole put over both Ricochet and Andrade as the future of WWE while Vega attempted to slow down Ricochet's onslaught. She failed the first time but a second attempt netted the desired results.
Ricochet fought back and scored the pinfall victory.
Result
Ricochet won the gauntlet, defeating Andrade
Grade
B+
Analysis
It would have been nice if there was more of a story here, and Ricochet winning from the last spot is a bit questionable for such a strong babyface, but the match was still above-average and sets up what could be a show-stealer in Toronto.
Ricochet has been one of the most consistently excellent parts of the show. He has earned the high-profile position on the card but more importantly, his victory makes sense.
Still, a Mysterio vs. Styles match would have been a hell of a lot of fun on a major PPV stage.
A Moment of Bliss
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross arrived for another edition of A Moment of Bliss.
They wasted little time denouncing Becky Lynch and Natalya's actions from a week ago and accused The Man of trying to take out The Queen of Harts before their match at SummerSlam. The host introduced a video of Lynch attacking Natalya during a training session earlier in the day.
Lynch appeared on the video screen and took a shot at Bliss' injury-prone history and asked Cross if she is content being a coffee fetcher for Little Miss Bliss.
The Raw women's champion promised Bliss would pay for talking trash later tonight.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was a total waste of a segment.
Everything that happened here could have been accomplished in a backstage segment that lasted half the time.
Given the content, it is astonishing the creative team thought this was the best use of the coveted TV time.
The only valuable piece of information? The attack by Lynch on Natalya earlier that will probably come back to bite The Man later tonight.
Triple Threat Tag Team Championship Match
The Raw tag team titles were up for grabs as The Revival defended against The Usos and The OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Triple Threat match.
Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Anderson and Gallows spent the majority of the match isolating Jey Uso from his partner. A late hot tag sparked a babyface comeback that looked to have the popular tandem en route to tag team gold once again.
As the action broke down late, a blind tag by Gallows would prove the difference.
Jey found himself on the receiving end of the Shatter Machine. Jimmy made the save but ended up downed by The Magic Killer, courtesy of The OC. Three seconds later and new champions were crowned.
Result
The OC defeated The Revival and The Usos to win the tag team titles
Grade
B
Analysis
The heat portion of the match probably went on a bit longer than it had to but the action after the hot tag was spectacular.
The Revival dropping the titles is interesting in that, just a month ago, they were palling around with Shane McMahon, flaunting their riches. That storyline was dropped and as of this match, so were the titles.
Anderson and Gallows winning makes sense as WWE Creative attempts to build up The OC but one has to wonder if there are enough quality babyface teams beyond The Usos to support a division ruled over by The Good Brothers.
The Viking Raiders vs. Johnny James and Cole Carter
Erik and Ivar battled two enhancement talents Monday night.
It went exactly as expected, with The Viking Raiders bowling them over and finishing them off with The Viking Experience.
Result
The Viking Raiders defeated Carter and James
Grade
D
Analysis
Been there, done that, bought the t-shirt when it was still cool.
The squash matches have gotten old now, with no real indication of upward movement for Erik and Ivar. Until that happens, the squashes will continue to fail to make an impression.
Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss
Fresh off their segment earlier in the night, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss squared off in one of the night's three main event matches.
Lynch was red-hot early but a cheap shot by Nikki Cross allowed Bliss to seize control of the match. She worked over The Man and utilized an abdominal stretch to great effect. An attempt at a comeback was cut short as Bliss reminded fans why she is a former champion in her own right.
As Lynch mounted the comeback, she delivered a Bexploder suplex. Bliss landed and clutched her ankle. The officials checked on the crying competitor and called for the bell, awarding the match via stoppage to the Raw women's champion.
After the match, an angered Cross demanded a match against Lynch and got her wish.
With Bliss watching from ringside, Lynch scored a pretty convincing win over Cross with the Manhandle Slam.
After the second bout, a miraculously healed Bliss hit the ring and joined Cross for a beatdown of The Man. Natalya hit the ring, forcing the heels to bail out, then applied the Sharpshooter to her SummerSlam opponent as revenge for the events from earlier in the day.
She ended the segment by telling Kayla Braxton that its not about making friends, then issued a challenge to Lynch for a submission match at SummerSlam.
Result
Lynch defeated Bliss by stoppage; Lynch pinned Cross
Grade
B
Analysis
Was it absolutely necessary to beat Cross here when the beatdown and Natalya's arrival/Sharpshooter could have been accomplished based solely off the result of Lynch vs. Bliss?
With that said, the angle with Natalya was fantastic and really added an edge to The Queen of Harts we have not seen in a few years. She is always so smiley and friendly that it is easy to forget that the third-generation competitor can be one of the nastiest and most physically intense when she wants to be.
This proved as much and the proposed submission match could be a hell of a lot of fun.
Maria Kanellis Celebrates Her 24/7 Championship Win
Earlier in the evening, Maria Kanellis talked down to husband Mike, essentially demanding he lay down so she could win the 24/7 Championship. He did and she walked confidently out of the locker room, where Superstars hoping to win the gold waited. Bringing up her pregnancy, she dared any of them to try and take the title from her.
Later, she celebrated her victory with a photoshoot that was interrupted by Braun Strowman.
The new champion talked, as she does, and mockingly told The Monster Among Men to show her how big and strong he really is.
The big man seethed as the show went to commercial break.
Grade
A
Analysis
Maria emasculating Mike may not be a favorite element of the story but as the loudmouthed and braggadocios, yet strong and cunning villainess, she is fantastic.
We saw it after the title win and we saw it in her interaction with Strowman. Her pregnancy will limit what she can do as it progresses but for now, WWE has the potential to create a truly despised female heel the likes of which have not been seen since Stephanie McMahon if it plays its cards right.
Maria, for any and all misplaced criticism, is smart and talented enough to make it work.
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler mocked Shawn Michaels just six days after dropping him with a superkick on SmackDown Live. Seth Rollins vowed to fight in the honor of HBK and did so by punishing The Showoff from the opening bell.
Heading into the break, Ziggler dropped Rollins with a DDT on the ring apron, wrestling the upper hand from the former universal champion.
The Architect fought back into the match and scored a two count off a falcon arrow. Commentator Renee Young discussed Rollins assuming the role of locker room leader while Corey Graves questioned it really was a new Rollins fans were watching.
Ziggler caught Rollins with the Zig-Zag from out of nowhere but the babyface was able to shoot his shoulder off the mat before the three. The Showoff taunted the WWE Universe, mocking Michaels' Sweet Chin Music but he ate a superkick of his own as Rollins fired up.
Suddenly, Brock Lesnar's music played and the universal champion stalked toward the ring, forcing Rollins to take his eyes off his opponent. He hit the ring and unloaded on Rollins, unleashing a series of German suplexes before sending his No. 1 contender into the guardrail.
He added to his assault by delivering an F-5 that sent Rollins ribs-first into the ring post. A brutal chair assault followed and an F-5 onto a steel chair brought an end to the mauling by The Beast. EMTs ushered Rollins out of the arena on a stretcher to close out the segment.
Result
Rollins defeated Ziggler via disqualification
Grade
A
Analysis
The commentary team spent the entire match putting over this new, more focused locker room leader Rollins but in the end, it was a vengeful, violent and unforgiving Lesnar that stole the show and left The Architect a bloodied, broken mess.
Lesnar was fantastic, the relentless crusher that he has been throughout the second-half of his WWE career, but even more vicious and remorseless as he tossed Rollins around. He sent a message here that was heard loudly and clearly.
The only issue with the segment, one that WWE management will want to hear and take into consideration: the fans chanting "one more time," more engaged in Rollins getting his ass kicked than sympathetic to his plight.
That is not at all the type of reaction the company wants to hear in relation to the top babyface on its flagship show.
Samoan Summit with Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe
Moments after attacking Roman Reigns backstage, Samoa Joe marched to the squared circle and announced the Samoan Summit was canceled due to failed peace negotiations.
This brought out The Big Dog and a brawl ensued. Chaos reigned supreme until Drew McIntyre interjected himself. This brought out Cedric Alexander and the fight spilled up the ramp and onto the stage.
The OC's Gallows and Anderson appeared, The Usos made the save and the brawl continued. Alexander scaled the stage and delivered a cross body that wiped the heels out.
Back in the ring, the former cruiserweight champion fought McIntyre until Gallows and Anderson turned the tide. Reigns made the save and Alexander flew over the top rope, wiping McIntyre out at ringside.
Reigns, The Usos and Alexander cleared out the heels to close out the show and send fans home happy.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a fun, energetic and red-hot brawl to close out the show. There were a handful of different stories and elements that came together to create an enjoyable and fiery finale to a quality episode of Raw.
Watching Alexander share the ring with Reigns never gets old. A supremely talented wrestler, he has long needed one opportunity to prove himself on the main roster. His ability, coupled with the rub Reigns gives him from a star power perspective, allows him to make the most of said opportunity.
Anderson and Gallows feel a bit forced into the ordeal, if only because they had no real beef with The Usos until earlier in the show, but it was nice to see them involved in a high-profile angle after years spent in mediocrity and obscurity.
Every single person involved in this segment, though, came across as a bigger deal because of Reigns' immense star power. Love him or hate him, there is no denying that he elevates everyone around him by association.
This was no different and, hopefully, is leading to some sort of high-powered eight-man tag team match at SummerSlam.