WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29

Credit: WWE.com

The No. 1 contender to AJ Styles' United States Championship at SummerSlam was determined in a Five-Man Gauntlet match featuring Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Ricochet, Sami Zayn and SmackDown Live's Andrade.

Mysterio and Cesaro started the match, cutting a lightning-quick pace from the opening bell. The Master of the 619 took Cesaro to the floor with a headscissors but tweaked his knee. It did not slow him as the former world champion sent The Swiss Cyborg to the floor and into the guardrail heading into the break.

During the break, Cesaro sent Mysterio into the ring post and assumed control of the match.

Mysterio survived a springboard into an European uppercut by his opponent and scaled the ropes. Cesaro met him up there and lifted him in a fireman's carry. The luchador fought out and delivered a bulldog from the top rope. The 619 and a springboard splash earned Rey the fall.

Mysterio defeated Cesaro.

Sami Zayn wasted no time, hitting the ring and trying for the Helluva Kick. Mysterio ducked out of the way, caught him with a small package and pinned him for the quick fall.

Mysterio defeated Zayn.

Familiar Mysterio foe, Andrade, hit the ring next, accompanied by Zelina Vega.

Back from the break, El Idolo was in firm control of the bout, working over the physically spent Mysterio. He talked trash and executed the Three Amigos suplexes made famous by Rey's best friend, the late Eddie Guerrero. Frustration set in, though, as he was unable to score the victory.

He did finally score the victory, pinning Mysterio. A post-match beatdown and the targeting of Mysterio's mask brought out Ricochet, the fifth entrant in the match.

Andrade pinned Mysterio.

Michael Cole put over both Ricochet and Andrade as the future of WWE while Vega attempted to slow down Ricochet's onslaught. She failed the first time but a second attempt netted the desired results.

Ricochet fought back and scored the pinfall victory.

Result

Ricochet won the gauntlet, defeating Andrade

Grade

B+

Analysis

It would have been nice if there was more of a story here, and Ricochet winning from the last spot is a bit questionable for such a strong babyface, but the match was still above-average and sets up what could be a show-stealer in Toronto.

Ricochet has been one of the most consistently excellent parts of the show. He has earned the high-profile position on the card but more importantly, his victory makes sense.

Still, a Mysterio vs. Styles match would have been a hell of a lot of fun on a major PPV stage.