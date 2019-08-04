Predicting the Most Likely All-Stars from 2019 NBA Draft Class

1 of 5

John Locher/Associated Press

Brandon Clarke has a potential path toward an eventual All-Star appearance, but it will look different from most others.

Despite lacking upside as a scorer, he'll have the chance to get there based off impact modeled after Draymond Green. Clarke leaves his fingerprints on games without needing many dribbles or on-on-one opportunities. He finished second in the country to Zion Williamson in box plus/minus while attempting just 10.1 shots per game.

The 6'8" energizer has an extraordinary nose for the ball on defense, where he blocked an outstanding 11.3 percent of opponents' two-point attempts last season. His reactions and timing are elite and create special defensive playmaking ability powered by exciting quickness and bounce.

He's still a threat on offense, having finished last year at Gonzaga averaging 24.1 points per 40 minutes on 68.7 percent shooting. He relies mostly on his athleticism, effort and fluidity off the ball, but he's flashed enough hints at room for improvement.

Though not a threatening shot-creator, Clarke still shows other ways to score. He converted nine of 13 drives to the basket out of spot-ups in 2018-19. He made 11 of 20 runners, demonstrating soft touch around the key. In summer league, Clarke hit five of nine three-pointers after taking just 15 all season for the Bulldogs.

He'll benefit from having a setup passer like Ja Morant, as well. To gain star recognition, however, Clarke will need the Memphis Grizzlies to turn things around and start winning games since he won't have a scoring average on par with the other All-Star forwards.

But Memphis appears on the right track with Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and now Clarke, arguably the leading candidate for steal of the 2019 draft.