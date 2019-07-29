Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Donald Trump's Comments: 'We Love Baltimore'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh answers questions from reporters after a NFL football practice Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has responded to Donald Trump's controversial comments about Maryland's 7th congressional district and United States representative Elijah Cummings. 

Speaking to reporters, Harbaugh said on behalf of his family, "We love Baltimore. ... And we love the people in Baltimore everywhere."

Cummings' district includes a significant portion of Baltimore, which Trump denigrated in a series of tweets on Saturday:

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry stepped up in defense of Baltimore in the wake of the president's criticism: 

Harbaugh said the problems affecting Baltimore are "not unique here" because "all big cities have challenges and problems." He added his hope will be that "politicians can get together and work together" to make things better for everyone. 

The Ravens are in training camp preparing for the 2019 season. They won the AFC North last season and made the playoffs for the seventh time in 11 years with Harbaugh as head coach. 

