Pelicans' Zion Williamson, NBA 2K Agree to Multiyear Contract

The upcoming release of NBA 2K20 will be significant for Zion Williamson, who has agreed to a multiyear partnership with 2K Sports.

On Tuesday, 2K announced a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans rookie that will make him a key part of game initiatives, consumer events, brand creative, and social activations.

“I’ve played NBA 2K my entire life and it’s an honor to officially join Team 2K,” Williamson said. “I’ve dreamed of being a part of the game and joining this global phenomenon, where people around the world can play as me. I’m ready to put my imprint on basketball culture and be a part of the team that represents what’s next in the sport.”



Jason Argent, senior vice president of basketball operations at NBA 2K, said the partnership with Williamson was a no-brainer because he "represents the best of the NBA’s up-and-coming talent and we are excited to welcome him to Team 2K."

Williamson is arguably the most-hyped rookie to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003. The former Duke star is taking advantage of his initial fame, announcing last week he signed a shoe deal with the Jordan Brand.

Per Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, Williamson's shoe deal is worth $75 million over seven years.

Also last week, Williamson learned he will be the highest-rated rookie in NBA 2K20 at 81 overall, two points ahead of No. 2 pick Ja Morant:

The list of NBA superstars who have represented NBA 2K in the past includes Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as NBA 2K20 cover athletes Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade.

Williamson could join the list of NBA 2K cover athletes in the future. The 19-year-old has all the potential in the world and will be able to show it off in the NBA when the regular season tips off in October.

Fans will be able to play as Williamson, as well as their favorite NBA superstars, when NBA 2K20 is released worldwide on Sept. 6.