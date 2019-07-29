Report: Josh Johnson Turns Down Ravens Contract After Robert Griffin III Injury

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson was offered a contract with the Baltimore Ravens Monday but turned it down in hopes of a better opportunity, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 33-year-old was brought in for a workout with the team after backup Robert Griffin III went down with a hand injury, but Griffin is expected to return before the season begins.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Sunday the quarterback is expected to "miss practice for at least a few weeks," per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Johnson remains unsigned, but he is clearly hoping for more of a long-term opportunity that could guarantee he stays on a roster throughout the regular season.

The journeyman has been in the NFL since 2008, spending time with nearly a dozen different organizations in this stretch. He even spent some time in the offseason with the Ravens in 2016, although he never saw game action.

He has remained on the bench throughout most of his career, only appearing in 33 total games in 11 years, including just eight starts.

However, Johnson made three starts in 2018 with the Washington Redskins following injuries to Alex Smith and Colt McCoy. He helped the team to a 1-2 record in this time, throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions to go with his 69.4 quarterback rating.

His recent experience, combined with a familiarity with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman dating back to their time with the 49ers, made him a quality fit with Baltimore behind starter Lamar Jackson.

It now seems the squad will have to look in another direction for a backup quarterback, although rookie sixth-round pick Trace McSorley could see extra playing time in the preseason.